Warriors Insider: Golden State “Definitely” Wants Cleveland

The Golden State Warriors have swept their way through the Western Conference and now await their NBA Finals opponent. Cleveland leads Boston 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, and, despite losing Game 3 on Sunday, remains a heavy favorite to win the series.

And the Warriors, to be sure, want the Cavs to win.

“Oh, yeah, they definitely want Cleveland,” NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors insider Monte Poole said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “There’s no question about that. No matter what they say, they want Cleveland. In silent moments, they’ll say they want Cleveland.”

The Warriors are 12-0 in the playoffs, with nine wins coming by double digits. In fact, the Warriors’ average margin if victory this postseason is 16.3 points.

“They’re loose, they’re serious when they need to be, they are blunt with each other, they’re honest with each other,” Poole said, describing the personality of the team. “It’s kind of a family where people talk about the problems and get them out in the open and move along without any animosity lingering after that. The tone is set by Steve Kerr. He demands that these guys not only devote themselves to basketball but devote themselves to having a good time with each other. He wants the team to feel joy on the court and off the court.”

Poole does not expect Kerr to coach in the NBA Finals. The 51-year-old has not been on the sidelines since Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round sweep against Portland.

“I would be stunned if he were to come back and coach in the Finals,” Poole said. “He said right now it’s day-by-day, but based on everything that he says about how he feels – if I had to list him as a category on an injury report – I would say doubtful for the Finals.”

The Finals begin June 1 in Oakland.