Burleson: Kaepernick Saga Shows Hypocrisy of Fans, Media

A lot of NFL fans across America are mad at Colin Kaepernick, who remains a free agent as we approach late-June.

Nate Burleson, however, is not mad at Kaepernick. He can’t be.

“I’m not mad at a guy that’s willing to stand for something,” Burleson said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “Quite frankly, there’s too many athletes that sit back, collect a check and they disappear. I love a guy who’s willing to put his check on the line and say something while he’s in it. Say something positive, and speak honestly. We always want athletes to talk, and then the moment they talk too honestly, we’re like, ‘Just shut up and play ball.’ But the moment he starts giving you cliches or he says, ‘I’m just here so I don’t get fined,’ we’re pissed off.

“So as fans, as media, we got to make our minds up,” Burleson continued. “What do you want? Do you want a guy to be honest? Do you want him to tell you his real feelings? Do you want him to stand for something? Then let him do that without criticizing him – or else you’re going to get cliche after cliche and every interview is going to be boring.”

Some people, though, insist that Kaepernick no longer has the skills to be in the NFL, which explains why he remains unsigned.

Burleson, now an analyst for The NFL Today, believes that is utter nonsense.

“The man had four interceptions and 16 TDs last year in limited time,” Burleson said, “and still can run. He’s still young. That was with really limited interaction and not knowing if he’s going to be there in the future. So my advice to him is keep doing what you’re doing. It’s not often nowadays where a guy is willing to stand for something.”