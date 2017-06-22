Harrison: Soccer Environment In America Is Friendlier Than England’s

The United States is not the soccer superpower that, say, England is, but the Americans beat the Brits in at least one soccer category: stadium environment.

“I think it’s a much more friendly environment in the MLS – or (at least) in New York,” NYC FC midfielder Jack Harrison said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “They’re still very passionate and they still get really loud. There’s not as many fans, but we still get around 25,000 fans per game, which is good. All the fans are very passionate, (but) I think it’s a lot more friendly (and) family-oriented. It’s always tough when you take kids to a football game in England. You have to watch them at all times. Not that you don’t here, but I think especially in England. I think here you can maybe enjoy the atmosphere a little bit more.”

Harrison, 20, was born and raised in England and spent several years in the Manchester United youth program. He moved to the United States at 14 and was Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2015.

He hopes to one day play in the Premier League.

“I think everyone dreams of playing in the Premier League, so I definitely wouldn’t turn them down if they came with an offer,” Harrison said. “But I’ll just have to wait and see. I’d love to go back to Europe and play, but I think the time would have to be right as well.”