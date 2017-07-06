NBA Writer: Houston Adding Chris Paul Is The Biggest Move This Offseason

In recent weeks, Chris Paul, Paul George, Jimmy Butler, and Gordon Hayward, among others, have changed teams. Those moves will impact the NBA landscape to varying degrees, but which one will be the most influential?

“I think it’s definitely Chris Paul,” Dime Magazine and Uproxx NBA writer Oliver Maroney said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “If you look at the Houston Rockets and what they were able to accomplish, I think Daryl Morey did a brilliant job of getting another All-Star, getting another piece that people just didn’t expect. I was floored by the decision to make the move to get Chris Paul. I just think that was something that really wasn’t anticipated this offseason.”

Paul, who averaged 18.1 points, 9.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds for the Clippers last season, will join MVP runner-up James Harden, who averaged 29.1 points, 11.2 assists, and 8.1 rebounds. Together, Paul and Harden form arguably the NBA’s best backcourt.

And Morey might not be finished.

“They can possibly make another move here to get Carmelo Anthony, who said that he potentially would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to go to Houston or potentially Cleveland,” Maroney said. “I think that’s a realistic option. I think that’s an option that you can look at for Houston.”

Anthony, 33, averaged 22.4 points and 5.9 rebounds last season.

“Maybe it doesn’t happen this month, maybe it doesn’t happen next month – maybe it’s something right before the trade deadline potentially that they do,” Maroney said. “But Daryl Morey has another trick up his sleeve, I’m pretty sure of that.”