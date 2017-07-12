Snyder: All-Star Atmosphere Was Lacking; Fans Filed Out After Sixth Inning

With all due respect to Robinson Cano, who authored the game-winning home run in extra innings Tuesday, the 2017 MLB All-Star Game may soon be forgotten. It will slip into the hour glass of history, likely without a second (or third) thought.

That’s because the game – a 2-1 AL win – wasn’t all that exciting, and the electricity, figuratively speaking, just wasn’t there.

“I do think the atmosphere was lacking a bit in Miami,” CBS Sports MLB analyst Matt Snyder said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “(Giancarlo) Stanton and (Marcell) Ozuna combined to go 0-for-5 with like three strikeouts, and there weren’t that many exciting plays, aside from the two home runs. So the place started to file out after the sixth inning. It was just a weird-atmosphere game, other than the reaction to the two home runs and the Nelson Cruz picture with Joe West.”

Snyder said the atmosphere for the Home Run Derby “was way better” than the atmosphere for the All-Star Game.

“It would have been off-the-charts incredible if one of the Marlins guys would have made the finals,” Snyder said. “The two best parts of the night were when Stanton was getting closer to Gary Sanchez, and (the fans) really wanted him to catch him and they really wanted him to beat him, and then he came up one home run short. It was a frenzy in there. And then a couple hitters later, Justin Bour gets up there and puts on an absolute show and hits 22. They were going crazy. It was outstanding. It was probably the best atmosphere that’s been in that place other than maybe the World Baseball Classic game between the USA and the Dominican Republic.”

But then Aaron Judge eliminated Bour, belting 23 as part of a 47-homer night.

“Judge in the finals, just watching the show he put on, hitting balls over 500 feet, it was a lot better atmosphere (Monday) night for sure,” Snyder said.