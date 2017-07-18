Panthers Analyst: We Had “No Clue” Carolina Would Fire Gettleman

The NFL hot seat is a crowded, predictable place, and many, if not most, firings are not surprising.

That cannot be said about Dave Gettleman, who was fired as Panthers general manager Monday. Carolina went 40-23-1 in Gettleman’s four years at the helm, making the playoffs three times and reaching Super Bowl 50.

Didn’t matter. The 66-year-old got canned.

Was there any sense that this would happen?

“Zero,” Charlotte’s WFNZ host Travis Hancock told Paul Nanos, who was filling in as host of CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “I’ve been doing this since 2005, and this is probably as shocked as I’ve been when I saw a story.”

In fact, when news of Gettleman’s firing broke, Hancock didn’t believe it.

“In today’s day and age, your first reaction is, ‘That can’t be real,’” Hancock said. “But sure enough, the Panther beat writers were on it right away.”

Gettleman’s firing may have been even more surprising than Josh Norman’s April 2016 release.

“The Josh Norman situation a year ago shocked us a lot,” Hancock said, “but this one, there was not a whisper. Hey, we’re sports radio. If there was any whisper of this, we’d make a topic out of it. But there was not any inkling whatsoever that Dave Gettleman was not going to make it through the summer. It’s one thing if they went 5-11 next season, but right now? We had no clue this would happen.”