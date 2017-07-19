Former NFL Scout: Kirk Cousins Is Not A Franchise Quarterback

After low-balling Kirk Cousins this offseason, the Washington Redskins apparently don’t consider Cousins to be a franchise quarterback.

It appears that perspective is not unique to Washington.

“I find that the money that they offered him was a very, very fair deal,” former NFL scout and current DallasCowboys.com analyst Bryan Broaddus told John Jastremski, who was filling in as host of CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “I’ve seen Kirk Cousins play very well in games. I haven’t seen Kirk Cousins finish a lot of games.”

Over the last two seasons, Cousins has completed 68.3 percent of his passes, thrown for 9,000+ yards, and accounted for 63 touchdowns (54 passing, nine rushing) to only 23 interceptions.

Broaddus said he has “a lot of respect” for Cousins, but he does not feel he is a franchise quarterback.

“I’ll tell you this, though: I’ve been a part of some teams that didn’t have a quarterback – and you die when you don’t have a quarterback,” Broaddus said. “I wish that those Cowboy teams from the early 2000s . . . had a Kirk Cousins to make a difference. But as far as the franchise quarterback, I would have to lean toward probably saying no there.”