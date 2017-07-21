Mariners Analyst: New Yorkers Haven’t Gotten Over Cano Leaving

Robinson Cano is having a solid year. He’s hitting .271 with 18 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .333 OBP. But he’s 34 years old, turns 35 in October, and still has six years left on his contract, as he is signed through the 2023 season.

Aren’t the Mariners worried about Cano’s production during the final years of his contract?

Apparently not.

“The only people worried about that are New Yorkers,” Mariners TV voice Dave Sims told Paul Nanos, who was filling in as host of CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “The only people. You guys will never shake the fact that he left. Come on, you just got to get over it. Last week, he hits the game-winning home run in the All-Star Game and the headline on ESPN was ‘Ex-Yankee Robinson Cano wins it for the American League.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, really? Come on.’”

The Mariners (48-49) trail the Astros by 16 games in the AL West but are just 2.5 games behind the Yankees (49-45) in the AL Wild Card entering play July 21. Seattle acquired reliever David Phelps from the Marlins this week, but Sims hopes general manager Jerry Dipoto remains active.

“I wouldn’t mind having another starter,” Sims said. “I don’t think there’s any aces out there, so I don’t think we’re going to be giving up any premium chips.”

Sims also spoke glowingly of Nelson Cruz, who is hitting .283 with team-highs in homers (20) and RBIs (74) this season. In fact, Sims believes Cruz is one of the top-five players he’s ever covered.

“I’d put cruz in my top five without question,” said Sims, who has covered the game for four decades. “He’s a quality human being, as well as a terrific player. His work ethic is off-the-charts. Everybody should work as hard as this guy.”