Cavs Analyst: Kyrie Has To Go

Kyrie Irving has made his intentions known: He wants to be traded.

But will the Cavs actually trade their All-Star point guard?

“Oh yeah, I think so,” Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan Cavs insider Chris Fedor said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “I don’t think there’s a way back from this – because I think the reasoning matters here.”

The reasoning, according to reports, is that Irving no longer wants to play with LeBron James.

“A lot of people have brought up the whole Kobe Bryant thing and one time he requested a trade from Los Angeles and then nothing happened,” Fedor said. “He finished his career with the Lakers and he won a couple more championships with the Lakers. But that wasn’t a situation where he said, ‘I don’t want to play with one guy or the other guy.’ And when he did say, ‘I don’t want to play with one guy,’ that was earlier in his career. That was Shaq. And the Lakers moved on from Shaq. So when you have LeBron and you have Kyrie – the two most important players in the organization – and one of them saying, ‘I don’t want to play with the other guy,’ I don’t know how you come back from that.”

Irving and James have led the Cavs to three straight Finals. In 2015, they carried the Cavs to the first NBA title in franchise history, with Irving hitting the title-clinching three-pointer.

The Cavs were likely heading to a fourth straight Finals next June – and could still reach that even without Irving – but the 25-year-old apparently wants no part in it.

“This is an enormously important season for the Cavs,” Fedor said. “They’re trying to close the gap on the Warriors, they’re trying to make LeBron happy, and they can’t afford, in my opinion, to have more drama and more things hovering over this team as they go into the final year of LeBron being under contract. I think you want it drama-free. As chaotic as this team can be sometimes, I don’t think you want to add more to that. So given those things, I think Kyrie has to go, and I think the Cavs are motivated to move on from him.”