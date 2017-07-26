Cardinals Insider: David Johnson Aiming For 1,000-1,000 Season

David Johnson was jaw-droppingly absurd last season. He rushed for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 80 balls for 879 yards and four touchdowns. He was perhaps the best, most complete back in football.

That doesn’t figure to change much, if at all, in 2017.

“Look, he’s going to the focal point of this offense,” AZCardinals.com Cardinals insider Darren Urban said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “He was close to 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving last year, and he still feels like he has a chance to get that 1,000 yards receiving had he not hurt his knee in the season finale. He would like to get that 1,0000/1,000. That would be very important to him.”

Johnson, who starred at Northern Iowa, was a third-round pick in 2015. He was solid as a rookie, amassing 1,000+ total yards and 12 touchdowns (eight rushing, four receiving). He more than doubled his total yards last last season and broke the 20-touchdown barrier.

And he isn’t satisfied.

“Here’s a guy who, I think, everybody knows about him now,” Urban said. “He’s an NFL star because of what he’s done, and yet, he feels like he’s got so much more he could get better at. He is humble. I know there are guys out there who say the right things to sound like they’re humble, but they’re not. David Johnson really is humble. He really does believe that he needs to get better, that he hasn’t really done anything yet. He’s just that type of person, and I think he wants to do more.”

Bruce Arians, in fact, has flirted with the idea of giving Johnson 30 touches a game.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Urban said. “He led the league last year at a little over 23 a game, so 30 is a lot of touches. But I do think they want him to run 20 to 22 times a game. They would like him to get eight to 10 catches. It’s possible, depending on what the flow of the game (is), and David Johnson believes he’s capable of doing those things. I would never rule out 1,000-1,000 with him.”