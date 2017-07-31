Dodgers Analyst: We May See Kershaw “Sooner Rather Than Later”

When Clayton Kershaw landed on the disabled list last week, he was reportedly going to miss four to six weeks. Well, at this rate, Kershaw will be back sooner than anticipated.

“I think the original four-to-six-week timeline that was reported was premature,” Southern California News Group MLB writer J.P. Hoornstra said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “It seems like ever since that came out, it’s kind of been a best case scenario for Kershaw as far as recovery goes. Even the diagnosis, people were rightfully worried that he may have re-aggravated a herniated disc that was diagnosed last year that cost him two months. The Dodgers have said it’s only a muscle strain. It’s something that can be treated with pain medication, and they said, ‘Look, just take the meds. Start throwing when you don’t feel pain anymore.’”

That was music to Kershaw’s ears.

“Three days after they told him that, he was throwing again,” Hoornstra said. “We could see him sooner rather than later.”

Kershaw is 15-2 with a 2.04 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP and 168 strikeouts in 141.1 innings. The Dodgers (74-31), who have won eight straight, haven’t missed a beat without him and are 39-6 (.867) over their last 45 games.

“The electricity in the ball park is great, the players believe they can win any game, and I think the fans are starting to believe it, too,” Hoornstra said. “As a writer, they win every day, so you got to come up with new words. That is my day-to-day existence. It would be nice for them to mix it up every now and then, but hey, they’re a fun team to be around and the atmosphere has been great.”