Ravens Analyst: I Don’t See Baltimore Signing Kaepernick

The Baltimore Ravens have had a rough two weeks. In that time, they’ve lost numerous players to injuries – including running back Kenneth Dixon and tight end Crockett Gillmore – offensive guard John Urschel has retired, and Joe Flacco is dealing with back pain.

Yikes.

This is an offense, by the way, that last season finished 21st in scoring (21.4 points per game).

At this point, the Ravens are hoping that Flacco, 32, can overcome his back ailment, return to camp, and lead Baltimore to the postseason for just the second time in five years.

Good luck with that.

“My college coach once told me hope is a bad plan for success,” Baltimore’s 105.7 The Fan host Rob Long said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “When your plan is hope, it’s bad – and I think right now they’re hoping Joe Flacco can come back healthy and they’re hoping this Colin Kaepernick issue goes away.”

Indeed, with Flacco ailing and backup Ryan Mallett struggling, the team is reportedly interested in signing Colin Kaepernick. Whether owner Steve Bisciotti signs off on that, however, remains to be seen.

“I don’t see this team signing Kaepernick,” Long said. “I don’t see it happening. I don’t think they will. And at that point, they’re hoping that Joe Flacco can stand upright and hoping his back situation won’t become a real issue during the 2017 season. I just think they’re hoping that Joe Flacco can stay healthy in 2017. That’s their plan right now.”