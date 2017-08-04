Coleman: If You’re Just Playing Catch, You Can Play Until You’re 50

When an NFL cornerback sees a 40-year-old quarterback lining up in shotgun or under center, he starts licking his chops.

Unless that quarterback is Tom Brady.

“Well, in the past, it would be an opportunity for me as a defensive back to jump some routes,” former NFL safety and current CBS Sports Network analyst Erik Coleman said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “When you see an older quarterback, you don’t respect their deep ball. You know that they don’t have the arm strength to get the ball down the field. But Tom Brady is just breaking the mold. He just continues to get his body in shape, he can still make every throw, and he’s still one of the top two quarterbacks playing the game right now.”

Brady, who turned 40 on Thursday, is coming off a season in which he threw 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 12 games. He also won a Super Bowl, the fifth of his storied career.

“Tom Brady is dominating, and I’m tired of seeing it,” Coleman said, laughing. “I was a guy who got his butt kicked by Tom Brady in the AFC East when I played for the Jets, and it was frustrating to see how good he was. He’s just really continued to do it. It’s a credit to him and Bill Belichick and that whole organization.”

Coleman, 35, played for the Jets from 2004-07.

“We used to call him the Iron Deer,” Coleman said. “He drops back in the pocket, he doesn’t move from his place, and he just delivers the ball. If you’re just back there playing catch, you can do that until you’re 50 years old. The Patriots do a great job of protecting him with their schemes, ball out quick, and their offensive line – that chemistry they’ve had upfront has been a very vital part of his health as well. Tom Brady, he’s famous for his nutrition, he takes care of his body well, and just a true professional. One of the greats of the game. . . . All-time, I would put Tom Brady as my No. 1 quarterback. Right now in the game, with him being 40 years old, he and Aaron Rodgers are playing at an elite level.”