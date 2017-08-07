Dolphins Analyst: Cutler Can Be Game Manager, Lead Miami To Playoffs

Well, that didn’t last long.

Three months after retiring from the NFL, Jay Cutler signed a one-year, $10-million deal with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, this after Ryan Tannehill tore his ACL during a non-contract injury in practice.

Tannehill led the Dolphins to the playoffs last season. It remains to be seen whether Cutler can do the same.

“Fans are going to wait and see because it’s Jay Cutler,” Miami WQAM radio host Zach Krantz said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “It’s not like bringing in Peyton Manning after a one-year retirement. The names that we heard the last couple of days – even a name like Tim Tebow, I don’t know how that would have went down down here, either. But Jay Cutler had his most efficient season with Adam Gase – not his best season, but his most efficient season.”

Gase was Cutler’s offensive coordinator in 2015, when Cutler completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,659 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

“With the offensive talent that we all think we’re seeing here in practice with Jay Ajayi and (Jarvis) Landry and (DeVante) Parker and (Kenny) Stills and possibly Julius Thomas, I think right now the dreaded term ‘game manager’ is all you might need to have a decent season,” Krantz said. “As long as Jay Cutler doesn’t have one of those 50/50 seasons, maybe this Dolphins team can get back to the playoffs even with Cutler here.”

Miami opens the season at home against Tampa Bay on Sept. 10. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.