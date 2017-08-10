Jed York Needed To Stay Out Of It, Hire An Adult To Run Operations

The San Francisco 49ers are a mess. They’re on their fourth head coach in four years, and they’ve gone 15-33 since 2014.

Who is to blame for this?

“Well, ownership is always to blame for the mess when things go that bad,” San Francisco Chronicle sports columnist Ann Killion said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence, referring to Jed York. “I think Trent Baalke, the former general manager, made some really, really poor decisions. He also conducted himself in a way that I don’t think created a really good atmosphere. There wasn’t a really trustworthy atmosphere within the team. There’s been a lot of back-stabbing and leaks within the organization. That also stems from the top and just some really bad personnel decisions and bad coaching decisions. The last two coaches have lasted a year each. They didn’t make sense. I think it all stems from the top.”

The 49ers have gone from Jim Harbaugh to Jim Tomsula to Chip Kelly to, now, Kyle Shanahan. They also replaced Baalke with Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler John Lynch.

“I’ve been an advocate for a long time that Jed York needed to hire an adult to be in the building and run the operations and just stay out of it,” Killion said. “I think John Lynch, even though he hasn’t done this job before, seems to be that guy. He’s somebody that the Bay Area knows well because of his time at Stanford. He’s a very smart guy. He seems to be very upfront, and he was pretty honest about his concerns about the organization before he took the job. I think he understands what the issues are internally and is working to solve them. I think he wants to build a bridge to the great teams of the past and to a guy he played for, Bill Walsh, to honor that legacy instead of try to run away from it – which, it has seemed at times, the York family has wanted to do. So I think there’s some hope on the football front and there’s also some hope on the feel-good cultural front for the 49ers.”

The 49ers open the season at home against Carolina on Sept. 10. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.