Cavs GM Koby Altman Turned No-Win Situation Into Sizable Haul For Kyrie

The Cavs could have done worse.

With Kyrie Irving demanding a trade, with LeBron James potentially bolting in free agency in 2018, the Cavs were in panic mode trying to unload their 25-year-old All-Star point guard.

Only they weren’t. Not even a little bit.

In the end, Cleveland dealt Irving to Boston for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and an unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick.

“I think it’s an excellent haul,” Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan morning co-host Tony Lima said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “Compare that to what was received in the Jimmy Butler deals, the Paul George deals, some of the deals that you heard were out there for the Cavs and how a lot of people were starting to think that the Cavs were in a no-win situation. I think they got a pretty sizable haul.”

Indeed, Koby Altman deserves a hearty round of applause, if not a standing ovation, for his first major move as Cavs general manager.

“I think people around the NBA are pretty impressed with the young first-year GM with what he was able to swing, that he wasn’t pressured into doing something immediately,” Lima said. “In the end, they got a very, very valuable draft pick in that Brooklyn Nets pick that is unprotected. I think people are excited about that. People are excited about Isaiah Thomas. They know he plays hard. He’s going to fit in very well in Cleveland as long as that hip is okay. I think there’s an element to that that fans can certainly be excited about.”

Thomas ranked third in the NBA in scoring last season (28.9 points per game) and led Boston to the best record in the East. He will join James, who has played in seven consecutive NBA Finals.