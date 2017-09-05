Colts Should Have Signed Kaepernick Months Ago

In 2016, 21 of 32 NFL teams played backup quarterbacks due to injuries or ineptitude. The Colts will be one of those teams in 2017, as Andrew Luck will miss Indy’s season-opener against the Rams.

Scott Tolzien will start against Los Angeles this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

And to think, it didn’t have to be this way.

“They have a couple tough defenses to play in September, and it’s not like we weren’t talking about this happening months ago,” Football Outsiders NFL writer Scott Kacsmar said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “They could have did the (Jacoby) Brissett trade earlier, or there’s a guy named Colin Kaepernick who, you know, might be able to do a little bit better than Scott Tolzien at this point.”

Tolzien has thrown two touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine career games. Kaepernick, meanwhile, threw for 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games last season. He also ran for 468 yards and two scores.

“I think if you’re going to make that move, you had to make it months ago,” Kacsmar said. “But I just can’t understand. You look at NFL history, there’s 144 quarterbacks who threw at least 200 passes in their age-29 season; 142 of them were on an NFL roster the next year. Colin Kaepernick is unemployed. You can look at scheme, fit, or whatever you want to call it. I just can’t believe that it’s 100 percent football reasons that are keeping him out of a job.”

After their trip to Los Angeles, the Colts host the Cardinals and Browns in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, before a Week 4 road matchup against the Seahawks. The Colts have finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.