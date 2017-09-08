Replacing Edelman Will Take Time; Patriots’ Play-calling “Bizarre”

Well, that didn’t go as planned.

The New England Patriots entered Thursday as defending Super Bowl champions, a team that, depending on who you asked, had a legitimate shot of going 16-0.

Four quarters later, the Pats had lost to the Chiefs, 42-27. The defense was deplorable, and the offense was disjointed.

It was bad.

Just how long will it take Tom Brady and the Patriots to get used to life without Julian Edelman?

“It’ll take a little bit. My thinking going into the game was a couple of weeks,” WBZ NewsRadio sports anchor & CBS Sports Radio host Adam Kaufman said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “You don’t have Julian Edelman, who was targeted upwards of 160 times last year, had almost 100 receptions, almost 1,100 yards – replacing that guy in the offense, even in more of a community approach and not singularly, was still going to take a little bit of time. But you figured with all the weapons that Brady does have around him, a week, two weeks, then you get around it. Well, then you lose Danny Amendola, who was, I think, in many ways projected to pick up a lot of that slack left by Edelman.”

Indeed, Amendola had six catches for 100 yards but left the game with a possible concussion.

“Maybe now it’s going to take a little bit longer,” Kaufman said. “It’s not going to be easy going into New Orleans a week from Sunday and having to deal with the Saints in their building, either.”

Tom Brady had one of his worst games in recent memory, finishing 16-of-36 for 267 yards. He was sacked three times and failed to score a touchdown.

“The play-calling on offense for the Pats was a little bizarre last night,” Kaufman said. “Rob Gronkowski, whether it was looking slow or somewhat unreliable, they weren’t forcing the ball to him.”

Brady also seemed hellbent on chucking the ball deep to Brandin Cooks, who finished with three catches for 88 yards.

“They’re down by a score (in the fourth quarter). I didn’t understand why Tom Brady, who is not this naturally gifted deep-ball passer, why he’s airing it out,” Kaufman said. “Do what you always do – and do so well – and just engineer a drive. Move the ball down the field. I almost wonder if he felt like he had the trust and he had the weapons to do it with guys that he feels like he can really rely upon. Because two of the guys he trusts mosts – Edelman, not there, Amendola, not there. James White, how much are you going to lean on him?”

We’ll find out soon enough. The Pats play the Saints on Sept. 17. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.