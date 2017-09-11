Jerry Jones May Not Be As Loyal To Roger Goodell As He Once Was

Ezekiel Elliott led the Dallas Cowboys to victory against the New York Giants on Sunday night. He didn’t find the end zone, but he did rush 24 times for 104 yards and added five catches for 36 yards in a 19-3 win.

And to think, none of that would have happened had Elliott been serving a six-game suspension.

That likely isn’t lost on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“He’s been very, very quiet about it,” 105.3 The Fan in Dallas host Shan Shariff said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “I don’t think he’s wanted to upset the apple cart, as they say. He wanted to wait for a ruling before blasting the NFL. Now with Jerry, you can get him sometimes to drop a little clue or a little hint here or there, so of course they have to keep asking him about it. And he has alluded to the process needing to be reworked. He did tell us last week, again, there’s no evidence here. He’s going off of the lead investigator, Kia Roberts, who is not allowed to participate in future proceedings. But Jerry clearly has an issue with the process, and he’s going to slowly let this be known as the consequences for his words decrease.

“So he didn’t want to say anything to tick of Roger Goodell or the powers that be,” Shariff continued. “But now that he’s got a small, minor victory – as you saw (Sunday) and as I think you’ll see (on air Tuesday) hopefully with us – Jerry’s going to continue to say more. He’s not happy with what happened.”

Of course, “not happy” is probably a bit of an understatement.

“Everyone said he was furious,” Shariff said. “He’s always with us. Despite all the Roger Goodell heat, Jerry’s always come on with us and defended the commissioner. I feel like that’s going to be tested a little bit, just like it was with Robert Kraft because Jerry definitely was blindsided about what happened. So I don’t know if he’s going to be as loyal to Roger. He may publicly, but I don’t think so privately. Just a guess.”

The Cowboys play each of their next two games on the road: at Denver on Sept. 17 and at Arizona on Monday Night Football on Sept. 25. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET, respectively.