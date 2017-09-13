Judge Will Likely Rule In Ezekiel Elliott’s Favor

Ezekiel Elliott played in the Cowboys’ season-opener Sunday night, accounting for 140 total yards in Dallas’ 19-3 win over the Giants. Afterward, Elliott said he looks forward to proving his innocence after being found guilty of violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.

At this point, though, the legal proceedings are not about whether Elliott committed domestic abuse; it’s about the appeals process and whether the NFL handled the case correctly.

“That’s the really unfortunate part,” legal expert Amy Dash said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “This has nothing to do with whether he committed domestic abuse or not. We will never find out unless more evidence surfaces.”

U.S. District Court Judge Amos Mazzano granted the NFLPA’s request for a preliminary injunction last week, barring the NFL from imposing a six-game suspension on Elliott. The NFL is appealing that decision.

“The judge will never answer that question about whether he thinks Ezekiel Elliott did the things he was accused of,” Dash said. “All that the judge was looking at is was the NFL’s arbitration process fair. Interestingly enough, when he granted the preliminary injunction, he didn’t have to rule on the ultimate question. He’s got time to decide the ultimate question, which is should he overturn the whole arbitration award, the entire suspension?

“But he decided to basically put his answer into the preliminary injunction,” Dash continued. “He said, ‘The ultimate question for me to answer is should I overturn the arbitration award. The only way I can do it is if the process was fundamentally unfair – and I think it was.’ So he’s already told us how he’s going to rule on whether to overturn the whole thing – and it sounds like it’s going to be in Ezekiel Elliott’s favor.”

The Cowboys (1-0) play the Broncos (1-0) in Denver on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.