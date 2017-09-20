L.A. Fans Are Fickle – And There’s No Way Around It

It’s only been a couple of weeks, but already attendance for Los Angeles’ two NFL teams is poor. In fact, Saturday’s Texas/USC clash had better attendance than Sunday’s Rams and Chargers games – combined.

Oh boy.

“That was always the concern – and that was a concern I expressed many times,” NFL on CBS and CBS Sports Network analyst Steve Beuerlein said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “I’m a native. I grew up here out in L.A. and in Orange County. The L.A. fan is a very fickle fan, and there’s no way to get around it. They take it personally a lot of times because they don’t look at themselves that way. I had the luxury – or the misfortune or whatever you want to say – of playing in a bunch of different cities, and I know how seriously the other NFL cities in big-sports cities take their teams. Even when they’re pissed off and upset and disappointed, they still show up for the games. Maybe they show up and complain, but they show up and it’s important to them.

“I think for L.A. fans, there’s so many other temptations and so many other things you can do,” Beuerlein continued. “If your team is not at the level where you think they’re competing for a championship, there’s always something else better to do. That’s going to be the challenge moving forward. I do believe that the city and the people missed having an NFL team for the last 20 years and I’m hoping that with a new stadium for the Rams and the Chargers that the fans would come out and support it. But I do have my doubts. I just don’t know if they’re the kind of fan base that’s going to be there in good times and in bad – and that’s a little bit concerning.”

The Rams (1-1) play each of their next two games on the road, beginning Thursday against the 49ers at 8:25 p.m. ET. The Chargers (0-2), meanwhile, play each of their next two games at home, beginning this Sunday against Kansas City (2-0). Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.