Kirk Cousins, Washington D Changed National Perception Of Team

Well, most fans probabaly didn’t see that coming.

Washington beat Oakland, 27-10, on Sunday night in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score indicated. Washington out-gained the Raiders 472-128, held the ball for more than 38 minutes, and forced three turnovers.

It was domination from start to finish.

“I think the players truly recognized that was an opportunity for them change the national perception about the Redskins – and they did it,” CSN Mid Atlantic Redskins insider JP Finlay said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “I imagine you think differently about this Skins squad now than you did going into this game. I think most folks expected the Raiders to win this kind of handily. That perception has definitely changed, I would guess.”

Kirk Cousins finished 25-of-30 for 365 yards and three touchdowns, with Chris Thompson recording game-highs in catches (six) and yards (150).

“As good as the offense was, I think you got to say the defense was even better,” Finlay said. “The Raiders came into this game No. 1 in the NFL in scoring, and the Skins, really, that should have been a shutout. The Raiders were basically gifted the 10 points off the fumbles in great field position. Chris Thompson was all-world, Kirk Cousins had a tremendous game, but the Skins defense was just incredible.”

The Raiders had a two-play, 18-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown and a four-play, eight-yard drive that resulted in a field goal. Other than that? Nada.

Washington Linebacker Zach Brown had a team-high 10 tackles in the win.

“It’s early, but he looks like an All-Pro linebacker,” Finlay said. (After the game), he was yelling, ‘Welcome to the capital’ and just kind of showing that things are different.”

Washington (2-1) will play the Chiefs (3-0) in Kansas City on Monday Night Football on Oct. 2. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.