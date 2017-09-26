Larry Fitzgerald Is The Most Beloved Cardinal In Franchise History

Larry Fitzgerald had an incredible game against Dallas on Monday Night Football, hauling in 13 catches on 15 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown. He was a one-man wrecking crew and single-handedly kept the Cardinals in the game.

“I’ve been following this team either as a fan or in a media capacity since they moved here in 1988, and he’s the most beloved Cardinal that’s ever played for the team – and it’s not particularly close,” Arizona Sports 98.7 midday host Vince Marotta said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “He just exudes class. Even rivalries don’t seem to get in the way. Cardinals fans don’t like Seahawks fans very much, and I think it’s mutual, but there was a video that went viral a couple of years ago when that was at the height of the rivalry. They asked Seahawks fans what they hated about the Cardinals and they would respond.”

But then Seahawks fans were asked about Fitzgerald.

“To a person on this video, every Seahawks fan said, ‘I can’t say anything bad about Larry Fiztgerald. I love that guy,’” Marotta recalled. “He does everything the right way. He’s very professional, he takes care of his body – he’s 34 years old making (incredible) catches. You just don’t see that. The guy is truly amazing.”

Despite Fitzgerald’s heroics Monday, the Cardinals lost, 28-17, to fall to 1-2 on the year. There’s no denying which unit needs to improve the most for the Cardinals to be a contender this season.

“It’s got to be that offensive line,” Marotta said. “I think they’ll get help if they can get a couple of guys healthy, if Mike Iupati can come back. They did lose Alex Boone tonight, reportedly to a pec injury. There’s a chance they could be down to their eighth starting offensive lineman in Game 4. so that’s the biggest challenge – not only getting those guys healthy, but getting them to open some holes in the run game and to be able to keep Carson Palmer upright.”

The Cardinals host the 49ers (0-3) this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.