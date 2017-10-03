Patriots Need To Trade Garoppolo; Brady Deserves A Competent Defense

The New England Patriots – the defending Super Bowl champions – have the worst defense in football.

Literally.

The Patriots are dead last in total yards, allowing 456.8 yards per game – no other team is allowing even 400 yards per game – and they rank 31st in scoring defense (32.0 points per game).

Jason La Canfora, for one, has seen enough. If he were running the Patriots, he would trade Jimmy Garoppolo. Now.

“Tom Brady’s 40 years old, he’s still somehow in his prime, he’s not going to lose his job to Jimmy Garoppolo anytime soon, and you’re going to have to franchise (him) and pay him $20 million to back up Tom Brady next year,” CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “And the defense needs significant help. The defense is in a state of distress.”

The Patriots have allowed 33+ points in three of four games this season and are 1-2 at home. For context, New England went 29-3 at home from 2013-16.

“Belichick’s a genius, Belichick’s a player-development genius, and Belichick’s a scheme genius,” La Canfora said, “but he’s not going to be able to take the worst defense in the NFL and make it playoff-grade just by picking a few dudes off of the waiver wire. If Garoppolo is this icon in the waiting and he’s already got his mythology and you said you’re never going to trade him and now there’s all these teams that still need quarterbacks, (you need to trade him).”

Especially without any sure-fire NFL prospects dominating college football. Yes, from Sam Darnold to Josh Allen, several top-tier quarterbacks have underperformed this fall.

“All the great quarterbacks that we heard about all summer, now that they’re actually on film, they’re getting picked apart,” La Canfora said. “But here’s Garoppolo, who’s already been groomed, who’s ready to go, who’s your starter right now, doesn’t need a preseason to be evaluated, doesn’t need an offseason – he’s ready. So there’s a value there – and they need multiple pieces on defense. I would be marketing him all over the league and I’d be trying to get two young defensive starters and a draft pick for him. I would make that trade. I think you owe it to Tom Brady to at least have a competent defense so he doesn’t have to cover up the amount of warts that he’s covering up right now. If anybody other than Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers if quarterbacking that team, they’re probably 0-4.”

New England (2-2) hopes to right the ship this Thursday against the Buccaneers (2-1). Kickoff from Tampa is slated for 8:25 p.m. ET.