Dodgers’ Path To The World Series By No Means A Slam Dunk

The Dodgers were the best team in baseball this season. They went 104-58, won the NL West by 11 games, and finished with the highest run differential (+190) in the National League.

They were great.

But it’s time to turn the page – because all of that means nothing.

The Dodgers host the Diamondbacks (93-69) in Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET. Clayton Kershaw will take the hill for Los Angeles, with Rich Hill and Yu Darvish to follow in Games 2 and 3. But make no mistake: this won’t be an easy series for the Dodgers, who went 8-11 against Arizona this year.

“We know down the stretch the last couple months of the season, the Diamondbacks really gave the Dodgers a tough time,” ESPN MLB analyst Chris Singleton said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “The Diamondbacks have a couple lefties in their starting rotation. The last couple seasons, L.A. has had a tough time with left-handed starters. (For) a team that won all these games this year and played so well and has a lot of talent, this matchup isn’t by any means a slam-dunk for them. It’s expected this year they’re going to be in the World Series, (but) this, I think, is going to be a tough series for them.”

If the Dodgers win the NLDS, they will play either the Nationals (97-65) or Cubs (92-70) in the NLCS. The Dodgers have not played in – or won – a World Series since 1988.