Nationals Analyst: Dusty Baker Will Likely Return In 2018

The Washington Nationals had a chance to close out the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the NLDS on Thursday. They were playing at home and led 4-1 in the second inning. It was perfect.

But then it wasn’t.

The Cubs scored seven unanswered runs, including four off Max Scherzer, to win 9-8 and advance to the NLCS for the third straight season.

“It’s not really shocking,” D.C.’s 106.7 The Fan host John “Cakes” Auville said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “The Nats have never gotten out of the NLDS in their history. The Redskins’ last Super Bowl appearance is in 1992. The Washington Capitals haven’t advanced past the second round of the playoffs since the late-1990s. The Wizards, they haven’t made the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA since the late-70s.

“So this is just another sordid, sad chapter for D.C. sports fans,” Auville continued. “The Nats looked like, especially after the Strasburg heroic performance in Game 4, coming home, Game 5, perfect opportunity to advance – they come up short again. It’s just another thorn in the side of D.C. sports fans.”

Dusty Baker was criticized for some of his managerial decisions during the series, particularly as it relates to the bullpen, but Auville believes Baker will be back next season.

“I think Dusty’s calm, guiding hand during the regular season is the reason that the Nats are considering bringing him back and extending him during this offseason because his deal is up,” Auville said. “All indications are at this point that Dusty will return in 2018.”