Will Tony Romo Leave Booth? Packers Could Be Perfect Fit

Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone in the first quarter of Green Bay’s 23-10 loss in Minnesota on Sunday and could miss the rest of the season.

To say this news was devastating for the Packers would be a bit of an understatement.

“It changes based off the player, trust me,” Super Bowl 50 champion and Broncos radio analyst Tyler Polumbus said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “When you lose your right guard, it’s a little bit of a different feeling than when you lose your star QB who happens to be one of the best players in the NFL. It’s going to be really intriguing to see whatever move they make – because they will have to make a move. They will have to go get a quarterback.”

One must wonder who that quarterback will be.

I’ve already heard the rumbling,” Polumbus said. “Will Tony Romo take a phone call? He’s obviously doing a great job in his new career, but I think that job would be there waiting for him. If Tony Romo were to ever think about coming out of that broadcast booth, I think it would have to be for a situation like the Packers where you got a championship-caliber team. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but I will say that the rumors are going to be out there.”

Polumbus knows from experience, as Peyton Manning missed six games in his final season. The Broncos kept it together in his absence and went on to win the Super Bowl, but that example is the exception, not the rule.

“It takes out everything on your team,” Polumbus said. “When Peyton Manning went down there in our Super Bowl run, yeah, I’d be lying if I told you that the team was wondering will we be able to sustain this, especially considering we didn’t have the best offense in the NFL that year. But we were fortunate that we had Brock Osweiler waiting in the wings. He stepped in and did a phenomenal job. Do the Packers have a situation that they’re confident in? That’s going to be the story that you really need to find out.”

At least from the outside looking in.

“The locker room knows already,” Polumbus said. “They know if they’ve got confidence in the backup, or they know if they’re panicked. You’re going to figure that out very quickly just through the tone of interviews and what’s coming out of that building. How much are they dreading it? How much are they talking about Aaron Rodgers? Or are they (saying), ‘Hey, we’re all right. Next man up.’”

They’ve got some time to figure it out. The Packers (4-2) host the Saints (3-2) this Sunday before a Week 8 bye. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET.