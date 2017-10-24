Eagles Analyst: Carson Wentz Looks Like Peyton Manning Pre-Snap

The Philadelphia Eagles won again Monday night, improving to 6-1 with a 34-24 win over Washington. Carson Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, had another stellar outing, finishing 17-of-25 for 268 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also ran eight times for 63 yards.

Wentz has thrown 17 touchdowns in seven games, this after throwing 16 touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie.

What has been the biggest difference for Wentz going from Year 1 to Year 2?

“Well, a, he’s not trying to do too much,” former Eagles linebacker and current Carlin & Reese co-host Ike Reese said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “Last year, he just didn’t have enough help around him. We always compared (his) rookie season with what Dak was able to do down there in Dallas, but Dak had a great running game and he could basically manage the game until he got comfortable in the offense – and he began to put more of the offense on his shoulders late in the season as opposed to early in the season, and he had a good supporting cast. Carson didn’t necessarily have that, whether it was due to injury (or personnel). When you’re really the best weapon on that side of the football, he put pressure on himself in every game to try to make something happen all the time to give his team a chance to win. Well, this offseason, they went out and got some weapons to put around him, and that certainly has helped his case.”

Wentz threw touchdown passes to four different Eagles on Monday. He threw a 64-yarder to Mack Hollins, a 4-yarder to Zach Ertz, a 9-yarder to Corey Clement, and a 10-yarder to Nelson Agholar, as Philadelphia led by at least two scores for most of the second half.

“The biggest thing I see is that the game has slowed down for Carson Wentz,” Reese said. “He can sort of take his time pre-snap and read the defense. He knows what they’re trying to do to him. Defenses try to get you to play to your weaknesses as opposed to your strengths, and Carson this year has such a command of this offense. He’s able to get the offense out of a bad play based on what he sees with the defense and get them into a good play. And if you decide to bring the extra guys at him, he’ll stand there and take a big hit in order to deliver the right throw. So he certainly has a better grasp of the offense, and the playbook has been opened up a lot for him this year.”

Reese, who played for the Eagles from 1998 to 2004, then gave Wentz the ultimate compliment.

“I don’t even feel like I’m overstepping my boundaries when I give him this type of praise,” he said, “but he looks like Peyton Manning at times when he’s in his pre-snap reads. It’s almost like he can call out whatever the defense is trying to do to him and then put the offense in the right play – and he’s making plays. It’s a beautiful thing to watch.”

The Eagles host San Francisco (0-7) and Denver (3-3) in Weeks 8 and 9, respectively, before a Week 10 bye. Kickoff for each game is slated for 1 p.m. ET.