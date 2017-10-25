Astros Analyst: Houston Needs To Have Faith, Not Panic

Well, that didn’t quite go so well.

The Houston Astros lost Game 1 of the World Series, 3-1, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and had just three hits in the process. One of those hits was a solo home run by Alex Bregman that tied the game 1-1 in the fourth. Other than that? Singles by Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick, as Houston struck out 12 times.

Any advice for the Astros, who were, you know, the highest-scoring team in baseball this year?

“I would tell them to have faith,” Astros TV analyst Geoff Blum said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “I would tell the video guy to put together a highlight reel of all the hits they’ve gotten throughout the year and the home runs and the tough situations they’ve been in – because I love a good pump reel, a good highlight reel, to get guys going. And then I’d go in there and just remind them to have the faith in what they’ve done. They’ve worked extremely hard to get here. I think what you need to do when you get here after losing that first game is remind yourself that you belong here. There is a reason you are here: because you beat the best of the best in the American League and earned the right to be on this stage, so don’t forget that.”

Indeed, the Astros beat the Red Sox and Yankees in the ALDS and ALCS, respectively. The home/road splits, however, have been striking. Houston is averaging 5.2 runs per game at home this postseason. On the road? A paltry 2.3.

“The biggest thing for me – and it’s tough do when you’re in situations on the road – is don’t panic,” Blum said. “Rely on your skills. Rely on your fundamentals that you learned in spring training. And above all, man, you’re on the main stage, all the cameras are on. Have some fun.”

Game 2 is Wednesday at 8:09 p.m. ET. Justin Verlander, who is 4-0 with a 1.46 ERA in the postseason, will take the hill for Houston, with Rich Hill (0-0, 3.00 ERA) getting the nod for the Dodgers.