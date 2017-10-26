MLB Analyst: Now We’ve Got A Series

Road games have not been kind to the Houston Astros in the playoffs. They entered Game 2 of the World Series 1-5 on the road this postseason and had been held to one run or fewer in three of their previous four games away from home.

That changed Wednesday in Los Angeles. Trailing 3-2 in the ninth inning, Houston’s bats came alive, as the Astros swatted four home runs over the final three innings to win, 7-6, in extra. Marwin Gonzalez, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, and George Springer all went yard, as Houston evened the World Series at a game apiece.

Make no mistake: the Astros didn’t just win a game in Los Angeles; they saved their season.

“I think if the Dodgers would have won Game 2, this series is over,” MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “It would have been very difficult to come back. They beat your No. 1 and 2 starters – and not just any 1 and 2, but you’re talking about Keuchel and Verlander. This series would have been over for me. Now it’s a series. It makes it interesting.”

The series now shifts to Houston, where the Astros are a perfect 6-0 this postseason. In fact, Houston could potentially close out the series, as Games 3-5 will be played at Minute Maid Park.

Reynolds, though, doesn’t see that happening.

“I don’t know who’s going to win this thing, but I really believe we’re going to go 6 or 7,” he said. “These two teams are really evenly matched. The one thing for the Astros, it looks like they’ve finally found a little bit more bullpen. There was no way coming in you were going to be able to do this with four pitchers. So tonight, them being able to come up with some pitching, the bullpen help – winning this game tonight changes the whole series. I think we’re going to be back to L.A., and it’s going to be a pretty good series.”

Game 3 is Friday at 8:09 p.m. ET, with Yu Darvish (2-0, 1.59 ERA) and Lance McCullers Jr. (0-0, 2.08 ERA) taking the hill for the Dodgers and Astros, respectively.