Houston Columnist: Astros Must Win Game 6

With Clayton Kershaw squaring off against Dallas Keuchel in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, many fans likely expected a close, low-scoring contest. Instead, they got a 25-run, 28-hit, seven-homer, 14-pitcher thriller, which the Astros won, 13-12, to take a 3-2 series lead.

The Astros overcame a 4-0 deficit in the fourth, a 7-4 deficit in the fifth, lost a three-run lead in the ninth and won the game in extras, thanks to a 10th-innning walk-off single by Alex Bregman.

It was heart-stopping.

“I really thought Game 2 was going to be the crazy game of this series,” Houston Chronicle columnist Jenny Dial Creech said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “I was at that one, too, deleting my story and rewriting and deleting and rewriting. But tonight beat it. Tonight beat it by far. I just never would have expected a Kershaw/Keuchel matchup to turn out for that many home runs and that many hits. It was crazy.”

The series shifts back to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Tuesday, with Justin Verlander and Rich Hill taking the mound for the Astros and Dodgers, respectively. First pitch is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Verlander is 9-0 in an Astros uniform.

“They’ve got Verlander pitching, so that bodes really well,” Dial Creech said. “He’s done exceptionally well this year. He could finish out this series 10-0 and wining the World Series. You can’t really write a better story than that.”

Dial Creech believes the Astros need to treat Game 6 like Game 7.

“I just think the high that they’re on after tonight is going to bode well,” she said. “I think that can do wonders. In my opinion, if the Astros want to win the World Series, they’re going to have to win Game 6. I think if this goes to a Game 7, the Dodgers are going to have the momentum, they’re going to be at home, and that’s going to be such a tough feat for the Astros.”