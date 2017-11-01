Dodgers/Astros World Series Has Repeatedly Offered Chance At Redemption

And so, it has come to this. Of course it has come to this. Game 7 of the World Series.

The Astros and Dodgers wouldn’t have it any other way.

In a series marked by twists and turns and improbable comebacks and never-say-die moments, the Astros and Dodgers will square off in Los Angeles on Wednesday in the final game of a take-your-breath-away 2017 postseason.

If you think you know who has the advantage, well, you’re probably wrong.

“I picked the Astros to win this series in seven games, so clearly that means the Dodgers have the advantage going in – because we don’t have any idea what’s going to happen,” Sporting News national baseball reporter Ryan Fagan said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “It seems like every time we figure out, ‘Okay, this is how things are going,’ something turns around and something crazy happens.”

George Springer, for example, struck out four times in Game 1, prompting many to speculate whether Astros manager A.J. Hinch would drop Springer in the lineup.

Well, Springer has four home runs since then and could be World Series MVP if Houston wins.

“Baseball is so great because you never know what’s going to happen,” Fagan said, “but this series in particular has been so much fun to watch. There have been heroics at the plate, there have been heroics on the mound – there have been great plays.”

Even Cody Bellinger, who has struck out 14 times in the World Series, has had big hits and made big plays at key moments.

“It really has been amazing how many times this World Series has offered a chance for redemption,” Fagan said. “We talked about Springer having the four strikeouts in Game 1, but he comes back with a huge Game 2. (Cody) Bellinger, the first time he struck out four times in a game, came back with a huge game the next game. If that pattern holds, that means Cody Bellinger is going to be the hero in Game 7 and the Dodgers are going to win. So who knows?”

We’ll find out Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. ET. Yu Darvish will take the hill for the Dodgers, with Lance McCullers Jr. getting the nod for the Astros.