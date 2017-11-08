UAB Bowl-Eligible After Two-Year Shutdown

After a two-year shutdown, UAB (6-3) is bowl-eligible. The Blazers have won four of their last five games, with the only loss coming against Charlotte by a point on the road in overtime.

UAB will go for its seventh win this Saturday at UTSA (5-3) at 7 p.m. ET. The Blazers haven’t won seven games since 2004.

“It’s kind of crazy,” UAB head coach Bill Clark said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “Just to have high expectations but know that we’re going to have to fight every week to be competitive – I think the positive thing obviously is just that these guys have gotten better. They believed in what we were trying to do. To be in a really good league, to fight and scratch and to get to six wins right now is just a huge accomplishment for them and the staff. Obviously we’re not satisfied with where we are. We’ve still got some really good teams left to play, but this was something that was one of those big goals we set for ourselves. To get there right now is really exciting.”

The program shut down in December 2014 amid budgeting concerns but is now back – and literally better than ever. The team is led by junior quarterback A.J. Erdely, who has 22 touchdowns (12 pass, 10 rush) on the season, and freshman running back Spencer Brown, who has carried 180 times for 1,049 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns.

The UAB fan base is ecstatic.

“Oh my gosh, it’s been terrific,” said Clark, who has been with UAB since 2014. “Our people are unreal. We’re leading Conference USA in attendance by a pretty good margin. Gosh, they’ve turned out so well, and our people are so excited. They really feel like they’ve helped bring this program back. They did. And we feel like we’re playing for them. I think that’s when it’s fun, when you know you’re playing for your community and your school and, as I say, something bigger than their selves. Our fans are 100 percent part of that.”