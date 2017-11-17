Astros RP: Winning World Series After Hurricane Harvey Was “Special”

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was named AL MVP on Thursday, another feather in the cap for a team that won the first World Series in franchise history. It was also more good news for a region ravaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Yes, this season – and world championship – couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It was something special,” Astros pitcher Brad Peacock said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “When I was in Vegas this past weekend, I met some guy from Houston I was playing cards with. He came up to me (and said), ‘Man, my house got flooded. My mom’s house got flood. My sister’s house got flooded.’ He said, ‘It made it all better when you won.’ I’m glad we could do that for people.”

Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on Houston. Dozens of people were killed and thousands were displaced.

“They had to go through some tough times,” Peacock said. “I’m just glad we were able to put some smiles on people’s faces. My wife was in Houston at the time, too, so she went through it all. I was praying for them and just praying for everybody. That was something crazy.”

Peacock, a Florida native, had experienced hurricanes in the past. Harvey, though, was on a whole other level.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” he said. “Hopefully that won’t ever happen again.”