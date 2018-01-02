(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

UCF capped a perfect season Monday, beating Auburn 34-27 in the Peach Bowl to finish 13-0. Afterward, Scott Frost said his team deserved a shot at the national championship but that the playoff committee made a “conscious effort” to keep the Knights out. He also called the process “unfair.”

Does Frost have a point?

“I get all that,” CBS Sports national college football insider Dennis Dodd said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “I think the committee did Central Florida a disservice in ranking them 14th late in the season when they were undefeated. But if the system is so unfair, why is Scott Frost leaving for Nebraska – a team that finished 4-8 this year? It is what it is. If Central Florida deserved to play for a championship and was so good, he’d still be there. He knows what the situation is. He just described it.”

UCF started 12-0 thanks in large part to an explosive offense. The Knights won their last two games against USF and Memphis despite allowing a combined 97 points. In the Peach Bowl, though, the defense showed up, limiting Auburn to 27 points and snagging a pick-six late in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

“I think they could match up with anybody,” Dodd said of UCF. “They obviously beat Auburn, a team that beat Alabama, who’s playing for the national championship. But other than that, their schedule wasn’t very good. They didn’t have the schedule that’s going to beat other teams. But it is probably a cautionary tale. We probably should start talking about expanding this thing. If you had a six-team playoff, UCF definitely would be in and deserving (of a) chance to play for a national championship. But we don’t have that.”

And we likely won’t for a long time.

“I think we’re going to go through the next eight years of the contract with only four teams,” Dodd said. “I don’t know how you sell two teams playing 16 games – an NFL schedule – when the NCAA faces at least 40 separate lawsuits regarding head trauma. I think those two reasons to start with are going to be big blockades to expansion.”