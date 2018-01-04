(Photo by Shaban Athuman/Getty Images)

After finishing 9-7 for the second straight season, the Tennessee Titans are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2008. And they absolutely believe they have what it takes to advance deep in the postseason, even if it’s on the road.

The Titans play the Chiefs (10-6) in Kansas City on Saturday.

“This team is filled with confidence,” Nashville WNSR radio host Johnny “BP” Franks said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “The players that were on this team last year, they went into Kansas City last December of 2016 and came away with a victory. They’re not going, ‘Oh, my gosh, we got to take on Kansas City.’ This team is playing with a lot of confidence going into this matchup on Saturday.”

Vegas, however, isn’t as confident in Tennessee. The Titans enter as significant underdogs – even though their last three losses came by a combined 11 points.

“It’s not like the Titans have been blown out every game in their losses,” Franks said. “They come ready to play. It’s a little surprising for me to actually see the Titans as eight-point underdogs against the Chiefs.”

Kickoff from Arrowhead is slated for 4:20 p.m. ET.