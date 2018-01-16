(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The general consensus is that you need a stud quarterback to win in the NFL. If you don’t have a future Hall of Famer – or pretty close to it – lining up in shotgun, you’re going to struggle.

Well, Case Keenum, Blake Bortles, and Nick Foles are all one win away from the Super Bowl.

Take that, QB lovers.

“I think it’s going to be a really interesting conversation piece the entire offseason,” former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “The value of a quarterback – the value of having Drew Brees (Sunday) was everything for the New Orleans Saints. They wouldn’t have been in that game unless they had outstanding quarterback play. But I think teams are going to figure out, ‘We can get pretty far if we put together a really good defense, if we put together an offensive line and a running game that can be productive, and (find) a quarterback that can make some plays, execute our offense, and stay away from mistakes.’

“Yeah, it’s nice to have Brady, it’s nice to have Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson and those types of franchise guys,” Rosenfels continued, “but you can get pretty far in the NFL if you stick to those principles of great defense, a running game, and a quality quarterback who executes and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.”

All that said, the Vikings will have a choice to make at quarterback this offseason. Do they stick with Keenum, especially if he leads them to the Super Bowl? Do they give Teddy Bridgewater another chance? Or perhaps Sam Bradford? Or do they try to sign 39-year-old Drew Brees, who is suddenly a free agent?

“If I’m the Vikings, I’m making a run (at Brees),” Rosenfels said. “I think Drew Brees has three or four really good years left in him. If they don’t get him, which I’m sure they won’t, that’s a good question. I ran into one of the people in the front office before the game, and I don’t think they know what they’re doing. They really like Case Keenum. They absolutely loved Teddy Bridgewater before his injury. They still like Sam Bradford. So I think there’s a lot of up-in-the-air questions, and they’re not really sure.”