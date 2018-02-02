Filed Under:Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, Jermichael Finley, NFC North, NFL
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Former NFL tight end Jermichael Finley spent his entire six-year career with Green Bay, from 2008-13, so he got a chance to know Aaron Rodgers quite well.

One of his main takeaways?

“He’s one sensitive guy,” Finley said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence, laughing. “He’s very sensitive. I like that because you can joke with him, and he’s going to take it very, very hard. I try to do that as much as possible, just to joke around with him.”

 

 

While Rodgers may not be the best at taking a joke, he’s extremely good at inflicting pain on others – at least on the football field.

“There’s not one throw on a football field he can’t make,” Finley said. “He is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. I’m a fan of Aaron Rodgers.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live