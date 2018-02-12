(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

CBS News and CBS Sports correspondent Dana Jacobson joined After Hours with Amy Lawrence from PyeongChang, South Korea, on Monday to discuss the 2018 Winter Games, including all the U.S. athletes you’ll want to follow over the next week or so.

“Chloe Kim is one you’re going to want to watch for in snowboarding,” Jacobson said, referring to the 17-year-old from Long Beach, California. “She was too young to compete but good enough to compete in Sochi. She’s definitely one to watch.”

Interestingly, Kim’s parents are from Korea.

“She has a tie here to the country,” Jacobson said. “She’s one of the stars you can watch for.”

There are also a few household names in PyeongChang, including Lindsey Vonn and Shaun White.

“Shaun White just has a place in my heart,” Jacobson said. “This was a kid on the snowboarding team, and he’s over 30 now. He’s the old man out there trying to prove that he still has it.”

Figure skaters Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon are also ones to keep an eye on.

“All these people that are making the headlines right now are ones that you’re going to want to take note of,” Jacobson said. “But if I had to put money on who would be the darling of the Games, it might be Adam Rippon and it might be Chloe Kim. I think those two are capturing hearts in certain ways. I might put my money on them.”