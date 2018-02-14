(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

After getting spurned by Josh McDaniels, the Indianapolis Colts have hired Frank Reich as their head coach. They also expect Andrew Luck to be ready for Week 1 of the 2018 season.

So, with a coach and quarterback in place, how close are the Colts to being contenders again?

“I think they’re extremely close,” longtime Colts backup and Super Bowl champion Jim Sorgi said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “I’ve said many times I think they can be one of those teams that jumps from worst to first from one year to the next.”

Indianapolis went 4-12 this past season, tying Houston for last place in the AFC South. In fact, outside of the winless Browns, the Colts had the worst record in the AFC.

“Obviously a lot needs to happen, but I think we got the right man at head coach, we got the right owner – who’s willing to spend money to make this team great – and we got a GM that can handle adversity (and) put players in the right situation,” Sorgi said. “With the playmakers we have here already, if we can really hit in free agency with all the money we have to spend – I think it’s north of $80 million – and if we can do something really good with the No. 3 pick, I think we can really get guys to contribute early. (I think we can) get some of those young guys we had last year to step up and get better and keep making plays, especially on the defensive side of the ball. I think we can go from worst to first from one year to the next.”

Reich, 56, has already said he’d like to use a no-huddle offense early and often next season. That, however, would likely hinge on who’s under center.

“A lot of it has to do with Andrew Luck and how special of a football player he is when he’s on the field, him being healthy and getting back to the Andrew Luck of old,” Sorgi said. “But we’re optimistic that’s going to happen, and I think we can put more more pieces around him and more pieces on defense. That’s what’s going to happen with the Colts in 2018.”