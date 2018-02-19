(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Team LeBron beat Team Stephen, 148-145, in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, but don’t feel bad if you missed it – even if you were in the arena.

Yes, as it turns out, All-Star weekend is about everything except, well, the All-Stars.

“It was a celebrity-filled weekend,” CBS Sports NBA analyst Reid Forgrave said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “It was a very strange moment last night when I texted a friend, ‘I just walked past a conversation where Charles Barkley and Guy Fieri were talking to Spike Lee. This is very bizarre.’”

Other reporters and fans on hand probably had similar stories.

“It really kind of felt like the Grammys or the Oscars – and not just because Kevin Hart did his whole routine at the beginning of the game,” Forgrave said. “The whole weekend felt like that. I think the players really enjoyed that aspect to it. It really did have the pomp and circumstance that an All-Star Game deserves. Frankly, the way that L.A. sets it up, I know (the NBA) obviously shuffles the All-Star Game to reward different cities with NBA teams, but I wouldn’t be at all upset if they had it in L.A. every year – and I’m pretty sure the players wouldn’t be upset, either.”

Staples Center seemed quiet for the game, the three-point contest and the dunk contest. It was even quieter in person.

“It was dead,” Forgrave said. “Until they all noticed that Larry Nance tapped the ball against the backboard (in the dunk contest). Then the crowd, on the replay, they actually rose up and gave him a standing ovation.”

The All-Star Game was the same way.

“By the end of the game (Sunday), the crowd was into it,” Forgrave said. “But that’s the thing. There’s no drama to All-Star weekend. It’s all kind of manufactured drama. It’s really just All-Star party. They come here for the party, they come here to see the stars, but they don’t really come here for the actual game, for the actual competition. I tend to think it’s more about the festivities than the actual game.”