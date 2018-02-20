(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rob Manfred would like to institute a pitch clock in Major League Baseball to speed up pace of play, but the players’ union is firmly against it.

Why?

“Well, they’re representing the players, and the players don’t like it,” MLB Network analyst Peter Gammons said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “I heard a couple yesterday saying they think it’s terrible. A couple of pitching coaches have said it’s dangerous because (pitchers are) getting confused. There’s a breakdown between the pitcher and the catcher.”

Still, something must be done. MLB games lasted an average of three hours and five minutes in 2017 – up roughly four-and-a-half minutes from 2016.

Gammons believes MLB must take steps to quicken pace.

“I think it’s wise,” he said. “I think you can take more dramatic steps in two or three years. I know a lot of players and managers don’t like it, and I fully get the complaints: ‘Well, look at all the time in between innings and the commercials.’ But everybody gets paid off of that, too. It’s a complicated matter. The games are so much longer today.”

Gammons did say, though, that changing philosophies could naturally result in shorter games. In the early 2000s, he explained, many clubs wanted to be patient, take pitches, get a starter’s pitch count up and get to the bullpen as quickly as possible.

That strategy has changed a bit in recent years.

“Now the idea is go up there, look for the first fast ball – whatever you’re looking for – and swing and hit it,” Gammons said. “Running the pitch counts up is not as important as it used to be. There’s a lot of swing-and-miss, I grant that. I think . . . guys realize it’s not (about) launch angle; it’s basically going to the plate and hitting the way Ted Williams hit, which is (with) a firm base, your hips, and (a good) relationship (with) your hips to your hands. You’re going to hit (the ball) in the air.

“The look at pitch counts is so much less,” Gammons continued. “I know the Yankees are in that direction. The Red Sox are definitely in that direction. So I think the era of the five-hour Red Sox/Yankee games (are over).”

While pace of play is an issue, so it the cost of attending games, especially for families with children. The viewing audience has changed as well, with many fans watching games not in person or on television, but on their computers, phones, iPads and other electronics.

“The viewing audience has changed dramatically,” Gammons said.