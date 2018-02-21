(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn took bronze in her final Olympic downhill Wednesday, finishing behind Italy’s Sofia Goggia, who won gold, and Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel, who took silver.

It was an emotional, surreal moment.

“That was quite an event seeing Lindsey Vonn in her last downhill,” CBS News correspondent Steve Futterman said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “She will compete in the combined competition, but that will be her final event probably in the Olympics. She’s making it sound almost certain that she’s not going to come back. She’s at an age where it would be pretty difficult to keep that Olympic ability up for another four years. But that’s up to her. I think it’s going to be her Olympic farewell.”

Vonn, 33, will compete Thursday in the Alpine combined, which adds the times of a downhill and a slalom.

“She’s not favored in that event,” Futterman said. “She’s not even favored to win a medal. That’s an event that Mikaela Shiffrin should do well in, but we’ll see. But it’ll be an emotional moment. It was an emotional moment today as she said farewell in a sense at the downhill. She was so popular amongst the athletes there.”

Vonn is the oldest woman to ever win an Alpine at a Winter Games. She finished 0.47 seconds behind Goggia and 0.38 seconds behind Mowinckel.

“They just were oozing with praise for Lindsey Vonn,” Futterman said. “They have grown up admiring her, and she is quite a popular figure. They respect her. She’s earned what she’s earned. They don’t feel that she’s cut any corners. She’s done it the right way, they feel.”

When Vonn finished the downhill, she knew immediately it wasn’t enough for gold.

“It was sort of a bit of air let out of the balloon,” Futterman said. “There were a lots of Americans there. Everyone was hoping and thinking that she was going to win. When she came down past the finish line immediately her head jerked to the right to look at the scoreboard, and when she saw (she wasn’t first), I interpreted it as sort of a smile of, ‘Well, that’s the way it is.’ There was nothing she could do. She shrugged her shoulders. She moved her arms down in disappointment. But there was no anger on her face. Sort of a smile of, ‘That’s the way it goes. You can’t win them all.’ That was my interpretation.”