(Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace finished second to Austin Dillon in the Daytona 500 this past Sunday, which is quite an accomplishment for several reasons: one, Wallace is a rookie, and two, he’s the first full-time black driver in NASCAR since 1971.

“It’s so important to be able to carry that tradition and that legacy on from what Wendell Scott had created and laid down for us,” Wallace said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “For me to be the only one right now in the current time at the top level of the sport is just outstanding. I don’t know if it’s outstanding or sad or whatnot, but there’s a lot of emotions that go with it. I’m just trying to do the best I can on and off the race track to make that number grow from what it is now. It’s been a fun journey, it’s been a hard-fought journey, and I’m sitting back and enjoying the ride.”

Wallace, a Mobile, Alabama, native, got the racing bug at the age of 9.

“I just love going fast,” the 24-year-old said. “As cliche as that sounds, we always had fun. We always were competitive. I got to travel to different states and enjoy it. I think that’s where I fell in love with it. Meeting new people, trying new things, being able to travel and enjoy all those things that come with it – one thing led to another and now we’re at the top level of the sport.”