(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Dozens of Division I men’s college basketball programs could face major sanctions as the result of an FBI probe, with Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Michigan State and Arizona among the potentially guilty parties.

Just don’t expect punishment anytime soon.

“The wheels of NCAA justice, those things turn on the geologic scale,” Bay Area News Group Pac-12 writer Jon Wilner said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “It takes forever. The rules could be changed before this whole thing comes to a conclusion. We’ve got the three trials that are going to take place over the next 18 months. Who knows when the NCAA is actually going to get its hands on the FBI material to then begin its investigation? They’re already overwhelmed in the NCAA enforcement and compliance staffs. So how are they going to get through dozens of schools?

“It could be years and years before the fallout actually hits home on a real-time scale with sanctions and forfeitures of games, scholarship reductions, and postseason bans,” Wilner continued. “If I were a school and I didn’t have hard evidence in front of me about a player committing a violation, I’d probably play him, too, because you absolutely have no idea how this whole thing is going to turn out.”

FBI wiretaps, however, indicate that Arizona head coach Sean Miller discussed a $100,000 payment with Christian Dawkins – a runner for ASM Sports agent Andy Miller – to ensure that freshman Deandre Ayton enrolled at the school. Ayton, who is averaging 19.9 points and 11.2 rebounds, has denied receiving payment.

“The family and their attorney has come out very strongly about that, the fact that he didn’t accept any money,” Wilner said. “It’s important to note that if Sean Miller did have a conversation about money, that is not in itself an NCAA violation. If no money changed hands, that’s a key component obviously to this whole thing. To hear the agent’s side of it, they did not receive anything. It could be there was a discussion about potential representation for Andy Miller and payments that could happen in the future, but it certainly seems like the Ayton family did not receive any of that $100,000. So that is certainly an important part of it. They have demanded a retraction and called the report disgusting. They’ve come out pretty strongly.”