(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

At 42-17, the Toronto Raptors have the third-best record in the NBA and the best record in the Eastern Conference. They lead the Celtics (43-19) and Cavaliers (35-24) by 0.5 and 7.0 games, respectively, for the top spot in the East.

“It’s not by coincidence, and it’s not a fluke,” NBA TV Canada and SportsNet NBA analyst Sherman Hamilton said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “They’re playing very good basketball. They used to be more of an isolation team. Now they’re more of an assist-oriented, ball-movement (team). They’ve kid of adapted to this new-age NBA, and they’ve had a lot of success. I would say to anybody that doesn’t pay attention or doesn’t know about the Raptors, take a look at them. Get a feel for them. Beaus they are a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.”

Don’t think the top seed matters in the East? Well, it does. The top seed would likely face Boston or Cleveland en route to the NBA Finals – not both – and the Raptors are an NBA-best 25-5 at home.

That’s what happens when you have five players averaging double figures and 10 players averaging at least 18 minutes a game. Toronto is perhaps the deepest team in the league, and the bench – with Delon Wright, CJ Miles, and Fred VanVleet, among others, is legit.

“I would say that the Raptors, at this point in the season, are on the level of the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers,” Hamilton said. “Cleveland’s got some adjusting to do with the new players that they have. They have the best player on the planet in LeBron James, so if that stuff comes together, Cleveland is obviously going to be a better team. But I do think the Raptors can compete with the Celtics, and I don’t think there’s any type of fear about playing the Celtics. I don’t think there’s any type of fear about playing the Cleveland Cavaliers. I think they feel that they can beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“So right now, I would say that the Raptors are legitimately the best team in the Eastern Conference,” Hamilton continued. “That could change if Cleveland gets it together, but right now, I give the nod to the Raptors.”