When John Wall went down with a knee injury in January, the Washington Wizards were 25-22 and barely hanging on to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Many analysts envisioned a lost season for Washington.

But then a funny thing happened: The Wizards (36-25) started winning. In fact, they’re 11-3 since Wall’s injury and are currently the 4-seed in the East (entering play Feb. 28).

“It’s weird. It’s real weird,” Fan Rag Sports NBA writer Zach Harper said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “You take away a player like John Wall, who is awesome, the team should get worse – and they’ve actually played better. Pat of that is that Bradley Beal has assumed this lead guard role, and he’s done a really good job of it.”

Beal, 24, has averaged 23.0 points, 6.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds in February.

“It’s allowed other players to step up and have more of a role and more responsibility on the court, and they’ve embraced that,” Harper said. “But at a certain point once (Wall) comes back, if they falter at all, if they fall off at all, then that super contract that they gave him that kicks in in like two years and he starts getting paid $38-40 million a year, it makes it a really, really tough contract situation for them. Because you’ve got to pay $92 million combined to John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter.”

Those are three young, talented players, but there’s the rest of the roster to consider.

“That’s three players taking up almost the entire cap,” Harper said. “That’s going to force them to make a lot of decisions. So I think just for their own mental state, they’ve got to get better when he gets back – because if they falter at all, then it’s just a lot of whispers and rumors.”

It would certainly ease concerns if Wall comes back, plays well and the Wizards go on a deep playoff run – which, this year, is more than possible.

“Toronto is a really nice story, Boston’s a really nice story, and we think Cleveland is still the team in the East, but we don’t actually know. We’re just trusting LeBron there,” Harper said. “Milwaukee could be a really dangerous team in the playoffs. But this is really open for Washington to make a deep run. They just have to be healthy – and they always struggle to remain healthy once it gets to playoff time.”