NFL Scouting Combine workouts begin Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, as prospects hope to wow teams and executives. While some analysts believe the Combine is an important tool for scouts and general managers, other analysts believe it’s a tad overrated.

Either way, part of it is about putting players under a microscope and seeing how they respond to adversity.

“I think that’s at least part of it, especially with the interview process, with the quarterbacks especially,” former NFL defensive tackle and current Houston MaD Radio host Seth Payne said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “I know a lot of scouts and personnel people really want to see what (Josh) Rosen is like when he has to go through multiple interviews and he’s asked all the tough questions. They want to see what kind of charisma (Sam) Darnold might have. The quarterbacks, I think they really want to see what they’re like in this pressure-cooker, how other players respond to them.”

For non-quarterbacks, it’s a little bit different.

“It’s hard for me because some of the best players I knew might have also been some of the most anti-social players I knew – when it comes to position players,” Payne said, laughing. “When it comes to leadership positions on the field, if it’s a quarterback, then those guys have to have that natural charisma and most of those guys are pretty good in meetings. With some of the other guys, (teams) want to be sure, ‘All right, is this guy a psychopath? If he’s not a psychopath, then we can work with him.’”

Payne, a fourth-round pick in 1997, played five years with the Jaguars and five years with the Texans. He knows from experience that the Combine is different for everyone – and that everyone must choose the events in which they do and do not participate.

Darnold, for example, has elected not to throw at the Combine, opting instead to showcase his skills at USC’s pro day March 21.

“I think each one of those guys has to make the decision that’s right for them,” Payne said. “I would say if you choose not to throw or if you choose not to run the 40, then you better be prepared for answering the question, ‘Why are you not doing it?’ These guys, they’ll cross-examine you, the scouts will, in these meetings. (They’ll say), ‘You like competing, right?’ You say, ‘Yeah, I love competing.’ (They’ll say), ‘Okay, then how come you’re not competing? You don’t want to go out and run a 40 next to these guys? Are you afraid of them?’”

Yes, at the Combine, any question is fair game.

“I’m torn because some guys go out there and they throw poorly at the Combine and I think it’s a check against them, but then you look at a guy like Deshaun Watson, who certainly could have been drafted higher than he was,” Payne said of last year’s 12th overall pick. “He went out and threw and didn’t look all that good. But Deshaun Watson, one of the positives for him is that’s a kid that wants to compete. If you roll the ball out, he’s going to go out and play football. So that worked in his favor in one respect, but it also put some questions in people’s minds about, ‘Hey, can he drive the ball to the sideline? How strong is his arm?’ It really is an individual decision for a lot of those guys.”