(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This year’s crop of quarterback prospects worked out for scouts and talent evaluators at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, and the winners were many.

“You have to start with Josh Allen,” NFL.com Draft analyst Chad Reuter said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “When he threw the ball, it was clear and above the best of the group just in terms of pure throwing. He can do things with the football that most guys can’t. It’s pretty amazing to watch that.”

Allen threw the ball 70 yards rather effortlessly at the Combine, thus showcasing his incredible arm strength. The 6-5, 233-pounder should be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the draft.

Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, meanwhile, measured in at just under 6-1.

“While on the other end of the size spectrum from Josh Allen – and he looked very small in comparison to this group of guys – his heart is huge,” Reuter said. “His competitive nature is huge. And when the ball came out of his hand, it shot out of there. I’ve seen a lot of guys throwing balls – the guys that are 6-0, 6-1. The ball doesn’t come out of their hands that great, and it’s not explosive. It came out in a hurry in Baker’s case. He’s throwing it deep. He doesn’t have the rocket arm of Allen, but it was tight, it was on on the money – he threw the ball extremely well. Teams that like the fiery, sort of competitive leader at quarterback are going to love him. It’s going to be interesting to see how he does despite the size limitations.”

Looking elsewhere at the position, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson drew mixed reviews.

“(Rosen) was not quite as great as you’d like in the workout,” Reuter said. “He had some poor throws. He had some really good throws as well. He’s a good quarterback. He’s the best pure passer on tape from this group.”

Jackson, on the other hand, is the best pure athlete. But he has zero intention of moving to wide receiver.

“He laughed that off in a great way during interviews,” Reuter said. “He didn’t throw the ball as poorly as people want to make it out. He had a couple that he would like to have back, but so did Josh Rosen. I don’t think that their performances are significantly different to tell you the truth. If people were paying attention and seeing what was happening – instead of seeing what they want to see – I think he did just fine and he’ll do even better at his pro day. He’s one of the kids I’m rooting for for sure.”