(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

To say it’s been a whirlwind season for the Cleveland Cavaliers is a bit of an understatement. This is a team that started 23-8, won 18 of 19, lost 10 of 14, and is 6-4 since trading six players and acquiring four new ones.

Who exactly are the Cavaliers this season?

“We don’t know yet,” Cavs radio analyst Jim Chones said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “We’ve shown three different styles of play. We had eight new guys come in (at the beginning of the season), and Isaiah (Thomas) couldn’t play. So we had seven guys that were playing and we tried to fit everybody into our system. Then when Isaiah started playing, we had to change the lineup to accommodate his skill set along with LeBron. Then we got rid of some of those players and brought in the four (new guys and) started again.”

That is not easy.

“Our coaches have to be commended because they’ve really had to change their philosophies,” Chones said. “They had to (observe these guys) under game conditions just to see what we really had. But I think were making progress. It’s been very, very difficult, but it’s almost impossible in our league to get new players in after the All-Star Game – that many that are going to have that much impact on the game. But they’ve done a heck of a job in assimilating into our system, and I think it’s going to work out for us sometime in April.”

The constant, of course, has been LeBron James, who averaged 27.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists in February.

“He’s been great,” Chones said. “He averaged a triple-double (in February). That’s how good he is. He once said, ‘I’m just an old man trying to make it.’ I said, ‘Well, if you get better talent and younger talent, you can play a long time.’ He said, ‘You got that right.’ That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to bring talent in.”

James scored 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting in a 112-90 win over Detroit on Monday. Chones said it might have been the easiest 30-point game of James’ career.

“He’s had nights where he’s been unbelievably hot, but he did all the work,” Chones said. “Tonight, he was receiving passes for layups, for open looks, and all he had to do was catch and shoot. That’s the most points I’ve ever seen him get where he didn’t have to do all the work. He usually distributes. He usually is the guy that gives out the assists. No, our young kids are playing to him. That’s another level that we weren’t able to get to last year and this year. And now we can get there.”

The Cavs (37-26), currently the 3-seed in the East, play their next six games on the road, beginning in Denver (35-28) on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET.